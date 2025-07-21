ESUT student fakes her kidnap with boyfriend, demands N10m from parents

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a female student of Enugu State University of Technology, ESUT, Chinecherem Nwaokoye and her boyfriend, Chinecherem Aronu, for allegedly orchestrating a self-orchestrated kidnap incident of Miss Nwaokoye, designed to extort money from the victim’s own family.

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the state Police command said that, acting on an intelligence-led investigation of a disturbing report of alleged abduction of the ESUT student, they stormed a lodge located at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK Temp Site, Awka, where the victim was found alive and in the company of her male accomplice.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, Chinecherem had earlier contacted her family, informing them that she was returning home from school, but never arrived.

In a statement said: “Her phone remained switched off throughout that day. On Wednesday, 9th July 2025, her family received a call from an unknown male voice who claimed responsibility for her kidnap and demanded a ransom of ₦10,000,000.

“After negotiations, the ransom was reduced to ₦3,000,000, and a part payment of ₦1,000,000 was later paid into the victim’s bank account.”

The PPRO said that upon interrogation, the two confessed to staging the kidnap as a plot to extract money from the victim’s family.

He stated that the female suspect, Nwaokoye, admitted masterminding the plan after watching a movie, adding that the intention was to give the money to her boyfriend to start a business.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has already directed that the suspects be charged to court without delay.

While condemning the incident, Orutugu described it as a clear sign of deepening moral decay among some youths in the society.

He warned that the command will not tolerate such criminal deception and called on parents and guardians to pay closer attention to their children’s activities and peer group influence on their children.