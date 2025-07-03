Establishment of SEDC key to decentralized service delivery, transparency – Minister

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — The Minister of Regional Development, Alhaji Abubakar Momoh, has described the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) as a critical step toward decentralizing service delivery and enhancing transparency in regional governance.

Speaking at a roundtable organized in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Abuja, the minister emphasized that the SEDC is aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by bringing inclusive development closer to the grassroots.

“The creation of the South East Development Commission is a prime example of decentralizing service delivery and boosting transparency in regional governance,” Momoh stated. “At our recent national retreat for all Commissions, we emphasized the urgency of strategic partnerships, innovation, and collaboration in driving inclusive development. The SEDC is answering that call with commendable energy and clarity of purpose.”

He noted that the roundtable served not just as a conversation but as a “launch pad for action,” aiming to deepen collaboration between Regional Development Commissions and development partners.

Commending the role of international partners, the minister highlighted their support across areas including infrastructure, climate adaptation, human capital development, and social inclusion. “Your continued support is deeply valued, especially under this administration,” he said.

Turning his attention to the South East, the minister praised the region’s resilience and entrepreneurial spirit while acknowledging the persistent development challenges it faces. “The SEDC is charged with addressing these deeply rooted challenges,” he said. “Our collective focus must be on industrial revitalization, infrastructure deficits, youth unemployment, and social cohesion. Women, youth, and vulnerable groups must not be left behind in our pursuit of shared prosperity.”

Momoh reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to building a coordinated and accountable framework for sustainable development, one that ensures policy coherence, measurable results, and transparent reporting.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and CEO of SEDC, Mr. Mark Okoye, outlined several key interventions the Commission plans to pursue across the South East region.

He said the commission will support state governments to tackle security challenges and attract new investment, with projects designed to promote inclusive economic growth.

Among the major initiatives, he announced: South East Agro-Mechanized Farming Programme, targeting 50,000 acres of land with fully provided infrastructure such as electricity and water.

South East Industrialization Project, focusing on revitalizing industries across the region.

Renewed Hope Housing and Market Development Project, aimed at improving housing and commercial infrastructure.

South East Venture Capital Project, to support local entrepreneurs and startups.

Sports Infrastructure Development Scheme, designed to engage youth and promote talent.

Youth Entrepreneurship Programme, specifically for talented young people across the region.

Okoye affirmed the Commission’s commitment to delivering impactful and people-centered projects, calling for collective effort from stakeholders to achieve sustainable regional transformation.