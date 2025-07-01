Equity market opens 2025 second half in red, investors lose N150bn

The Nigerian stock market began the second half of the year on a negative trajectory, resulting in a N150 billion loss for investors.

Specifically, the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) market capitalisation fell by N150 billion or 0.20 per cent, dropping from N75.951 trillion on Monday to N75.801 trillion.

The All-Share Index also declined by 0.20 per cent or 237.34 points, closing at 119,741.23 compared to 119,978.57 posted on Monday.

This downward trend is attributed to sustained profit-taking in University Press, SCOA Nigeria, Thomas Wyatt Nigeria, and 20 other stocks.

Meanwhile, the market breadth closed positively with 48 gainers and 23 losers.

Honeywell Flour Mill led the gainers chart by 10 per cent, closing at N23.65 while RT Briscoe also increased by 10 per cent, ending the session at N2.75 per share.

McNichols soared by 10 per cent, settling at N2.53 and Mutual Benefits Assurance rose by 10 per cent, finishing at N1.21 per share.

Also, Lasaco Assurance gained by 9.96 per cent, closing at N2.98 per share.

On the losing side, University Press dropped by 10 per cent, finishing at N5.04 while SCOA Nigeria shed by 9.83 per cent, closing at N4.86 per share.

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria fell by 9.57 per cent, ending the session at N1.70 and PZ Cussons Nigeria dipped by 7.89 per cent, settling at N35.00 per share.

CHAMS declined by 6.38 per cent, closing at N2.20 per share.

527.1 million shares worth N11.28 billion were traded across 21,546 transactions, compared to 2.03 billion shares worth N44.34 billion that were exchanged across 25,172 transactions earlier on Monday.

Transactions in the shares of Ellah Lakes topped the activity chart with 46.1 million shares worth N385.1 million.

This is followed by UPDC with 38.5 million shares valued at N119.66 million while Universal Insurance Company sold 30.4 million shares worth N18.19 million.

Nigerian Breweries traded 28.9 million shares valued at N1.75 billion and Ja Paul Gold transacted 21.75 million shares worth N52.19 million. (NAN)