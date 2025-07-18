Enugu govt constitutes burial committee for coach Christian Chukwu

By Nnasom David

The Enugu State Government has announced the constitution of a Central Planning Committee (CPC) to coordinate the funeral arrangements for the late Nigerian football legend, Coach Christian Chukwu, CON. The decision, made in collaboration with the Chukwu family, aims to ensure a befitting farewell for the man fondly remembered across the nation as “Chairman.”

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the CPC will be chaired by the Enugu State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Barrister Lloyd Ekweremadu, while Barrister Alexander Egbo will serve as secretary. The committee comprises distinguished figures drawn from both government circles and the sporting community, reflecting Chukwu’s monumental impact on Nigerian football.

Christian Chukwu was a towering presence in the sport, leading the Nigerian national team as captain to its first Africa Cup of Nations victory in 1980. As a player and coach, he helped shape the golden era of Enugu Rangers and also guided the Super Eagles from the sidelines, earning reverence for his leadership, discipline, and enduring passion for the game. His passing marks the end of an era, and preparations are now in place for a celebration of his life and legacy.

The funeral programme begins on Sunday, 10th August 2025, with a Service of Songs at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Night of Tributes will follow on Wednesday, 13th August at the International Conference Centre in Enugu, between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM. On Thursday, 14th August, a colloquium themed “Life and Times of Christian Chukwu, the Chairman” will take place at the Enugu Sports Club from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. On Friday, 15th August, a novelty football match will be held at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium by 9:00 AM, followed later in the day by a Christian wake at his country home in Obe, Nkanu West Local Government Area.

The lying-in-state and burial ceremony are scheduled for Saturday, 16th August at Obe, beginning at 9:00 AM prompt. The series of events will conclude on Sunday, 17th August with a Thanksgiving Service at St. Philip’s Anglican Church, Obe, by 10:00 AM.

The committee urged all fans, friends, and admirers of Coach Chukwu to participate in the events to honour a man whose life and contributions continue to resonate across Nigeria and beyond. “Coach Christian Chukwu’s legacy will continue to inspire generations of athletes and Nigerians alike,” the statement read.

Inquiries regarding the funeral may be directed to Barr. Alexander Egbo, Secretary of the Central Planning Committee, or Monday Diamond Ani, Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee.