Enugu Air: ‘You’re in PDP, but we’re scared of you’ – Keyamo tells Mbah

Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo.

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Monday hailed Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah as one of the best-performing governors in the country, despite belonging to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking during the inauguration of Enugu Air in the state capital, Keyamo commended Mbah’s leadership style and development strides.

“I want to mirror what the president said the other day to commission project. Dr Peter Mbah, you’re in PDP, but we’re scared of you. The way you’re going, we don’t know what will happen, and we don’t know how to drop a scheme to defeat you, but we will be planning,” Keyamo said.

“Beyond party line, we should not be afraid to say it. You have a progressive spirit, you’ve done well for Enugu State, and you’re one of the best performing governors.”

Keyamo also urged the Enugu State Government to ensure Enugu Air is run professionally and shielded from political interference and bureaucratic inefficiency.

“What is left to advise is, do not let Enugu Air go the way of Nigerian Airways. Run it professionally and do not let bureaucracy kill Enugu Air. Be prompt in your departure and arrival.”

The airline will begin operations with a fleet of three Embraer jets from the E170 and E190 series, selected for their operational efficiency, passenger comfort, and suitability for regional routes.

Its inaugural routes will form a strategic triangular network connecting Enugu, Abuja, and Lagos. Plans are also underway to expand services to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, Kano, and other major cities across Nigeria and beyond.