Enugu Air will redefine regional infrastructure, business — Onuokaibe

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU — Governor Peter Mbah’s launch of Enugu Air, the first state-owned airline in the South East, has received high praise from industry leaders and traditional stakeholders, with many describing it as a bold and transformative step for the region.

Speaking to journalists in Enugu shortly after the official commissioning of the airline on Monday, Chief Dr. Jerry Patrick Onuokaibe—CEO of First Choice Afro Villa Ltd, Mburubu Construction Company Ltd, and Igwe-elect of Mburubu Ancient Kingdom in Nkanu East LGA—hailed the initiative as a strategic move to reposition the South East for economic growth and infrastructural development.

According to Chief Onuokaibe, the launch of Enugu Air signifies a fundamental shift in how the region approaches mobility, commerce, and investment.

“What Governor Mbah has done with Enugu Air is not just about flying aircraft—it’s about building bridges across economic zones, creating ease for investors, and redefining how people move, think, and plan in the South East,” he said.

He described the new airline—which begins operations with three Embraer aircraft (E170 and E190 series)—as a futuristic response to decades of limited regional air connectivity that discouraged investment and economic expansion.

“Before now, poor access to fast and reliable air travel was one of the bottlenecks investors raised when considering projects in the South East. That narrative has now changed,” he noted. “Enugu is no longer just a state capital; it is now being positioned as a regional aviation and investment hub.”

Onuokaibe also commended the state’s plan to connect Enugu to key cities such as Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin, and Kano through what he termed the “golden triangle” of domestic routes, a strategy he said will have wide-reaching economic implications.

“This project shows deep strategic foresight. With these routes, the Governor has laid down a new corridor for the movement of goods, services, and skilled labor. It’s a game-changer,” he said.

Beyond the aviation sector, Onuokaibe highlighted that the ripple effects of the project would touch several industries—logistics, hospitality, construction, tech, and even education.

“The more people and products we can move efficiently, the faster we grow. This initiative also inspires confidence among diaspora investors, who now have easier access to their roots,” he added.

He also praised the choice of aircraft, describing the Embraer models as ideal for regional travel due to their efficiency and suitability for Nigeria’s domestic infrastructure.

Chief Onuokaibe urged other South East governors to emulate Governor Mbah’s model of translating policy into visible impact.

“Leadership is about solving real problems. Today, Governor Mbah has solved one that has lingered for decades. The rest of the region should take a cue,” he concluded.