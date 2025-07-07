Enugu Air not for govt, but for traders, Enugu people – Mbah at commissioning

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has declared that Enugu Air, the newly launched state-owned airline, is not a government initiative for prestige but a people-driven project aimed at empowering traders, students, investors, and everyday travellers.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Monday, Mbah emphasised that the airline was conceived to serve the real economic and mobility needs of the people.

He said, “Enugu Air does not belong to the government. It belongs to the people of Enugu State, the traders, students, investors, and travellers who will use it.

“It belongs to the new generation who will look back and say, ‘That was when we chose to compete.’ So, let us not treat this as a mere ceremonial ribbon-cutting, but as the start of a new standard—a standard for infrastructure that serves the people, a standard for leadership that builds lasting institutions, not just temporary applause, and a standard for public-private cooperation that delivers real value.”

Mbah stressed that the airline is part of a bigger vision to position Enugu as a regional economic hub and to inspire new opportunities across sectors like aviation, logistics, and tourism.

“We’re doing this for our young people who will see real career paths in aviation, logistics, tourism, and hospitality,” he said.

“For our business community who need more reliable access to markets, clients, and capital. For our diaspora who deserve simpler, more dignified access to home. For our global investors who will now see Enugu not just as a hidden gem but as a ready gateway to collaboration and opportunity.”

According to the governor, Enugu Air is more than just a piece of infrastructure. It is an economic enabler, a job creator, and a strategic platform for the state’s emergence as a regional hub for Southeast Nigeria and beyond.