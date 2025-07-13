Entrepreneur, Akpa Achema honours Buhari’s legacy, urges Nigerians to build with purpose

The Chief Executive Officer of Zoe New Dawn Nigeria Limited, Dr. Engr. Akpa Steven Achema, has joined other distinguished Nigerians in mourning the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a principled leader who governed with vision, character, and an unwavering sense of purpose.

In a moving tribute, Dr. Achema stated that the former President’s passing is not only a national loss but a sobering moment for Nigerians to reflect on the values that drive transformational leadership. He described Buhari as a leader who stood firm on discipline, national identity, and the pursuit of self-reliance, especially in agriculture and infrastructure development.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was not just a man of public office; he was a symbol of national consciousness. He carried the weight of leadership with rare integrity and simplicity. In an era where public service is often defined by self-interest, he remained deeply committed to the greater good of Nigeria,” Dr. Achema said.

He acknowledged that while every administration comes with its share of controversy, Buhari’s legacy cannot be separated from his undeniable courage to reform a struggling nation and restore a culture of accountability.

“Whether you were aligned with his politics or not, one thing everyone must agree on is that President Buhari meant every word he said. He lived modestly. He led with restraint. And he worked tirelessly to reposition the country through challenging times,” he noted.

Dr. Achema praised Buhari’s landmark strides in infrastructure, security, and economic stability. He pointed to his bold investments in roads, railways, energy, and the repositioning of Nigeria’s agricultural base as proof of his long-term thinking and patriotism.

Dr. Achema concluded his tribute by praying for the repose of the former President’s soul and extending heartfelt condolences to his family, the people of Katsina State, and the entire Nigerian nation.

“President Buhari’s life and leadership should challenge all of us to live with purpose and to build something that outlives us. His death is the end of an era, but the principles he stood for must remain alive in how we lead, build, and serve,” he said.