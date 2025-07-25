End to needless killings in sight, Akpabio tells Mutfwang

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has reassured the people and government of Plateau State of the readiness of the Senate under his leadership to collaborate with the relevant government and security agencies to bring to an end the killings in the Plateau.

Akpabio stated this on Friday, during the funeral ceremony in honour of late Professor Janet Plang; wife of the Senate Committee Chairman on Labour and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang, at the headquarters of the Church of Christ In Nation, Jos.

Akpabio was responding to the plea of the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, for an urgent response from the Federal Government on the needless murder of innocent indigenes of the state by terrorists.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio said, “as the President of the 10th Senate, I hear you loud and clear and be assured that your travails will be given the needed attention and response from the relevant agencies and the Egyptians you see today, you shall see them no more.

“Let me on behalf of my distinguished colleagues, condole with your government and the people of Plateau State on this needless and unwarranted loss of lives. I assure you that your message will be delivered to President Bola Tinubu, and something will be done very urgently to protect the lives and property of the people living in this state.”

In his condolence message at the funeral service, Akpabio described late Professor Janet Plang as, “quintessential woman and mother, who loved humanity and did all within her powers to inculcate same in the lives of our children. On behalf of 10th Senate, I pray for the repose of her soul and may God grant the father, husband and children as well as those who knew her while she was here with us, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss in Jesus’ name.”

In her mesage at the service, President of the Senators’ Wives Association of Nigeria (SEWAN) Dr (Mrs) Unoma Godswill Akpabio, noted that the departed Professor who headed the Association’s Committee on Education, was a very committed and dedicated member of the group, who carried out her assignments with all her strengths and vigour.

” Our departed sister would be greatly missed. We will miss her candor and commitments to the progress of the Association. She was an integral part of us. It was her Committee that made it possible for us to intervene in the education of 15 indigent students of the University of Abuja. We pray for the family and loved ones left behind and may her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”