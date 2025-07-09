Enact stiffer laws against domestic violence – Women urge FG

Mrs Helen Aisowieren, wife of the Edo Representative on the NDDC Board, has urged the Federal Government to enact stiffer laws to address the increasing cases of domestic violence against women.



She made the remark in a statement issued by NDDC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Seledi Thompson-Wakama, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Aisowieren spoke at the 2025 International Women’s Day celebration jointly organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Jesse Halliday Global Initiative in Benin, Edo.

She stated that women had, over the years, been relegated to the background, leading to their continued perception of being the weaker gender.

She emphasised that unless women were accorded their rightful place in society, the deprivation of women’s rights and privileges as well as poverty would persist.

“Domestic violence against women should be prohibited, and the government must endeavour to enact stiffer laws to protect women in the country.

“Women are mothers of the nation, and there is no justification for them to suffer any form of violation; euch practices should attract appropriate sanctions,” she stated.

Aisowieren described the International Women’s Day celebration as a globally recognised occasion to draw attention to the challenges faced by women around the world.

She noted that the NDDC had used the event to train women on vocational skills and Artificial Intelligence.

She also appealed to the management of the NDDC to give greater attention to women in Edo, who, she said, needed empowerment, training, and skills acquisition programmes.

Also speaking, Mrs Mercy Babawale, Director of the NDDC, Edo office, said that the event served as a demonstration of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to uplifting women in the Niger Delta.

Babawale encouraged women to take full advantage of the training programmes provided by the NDDC board and management to improve their lives and livelihoods.

Mrs Princess Ewere, President of Afemai Women in Politics, described the training initiative as well thought out and expressed confidence that the knowledge gained would enhance women’s productivity.

“We truly commend the NDDC for sponsoring this programme, which will benefit our women across the Niger Delta region,” Ewere concluded.