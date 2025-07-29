Empowering Africa’s Digital Future: Paul Akinpelu and innovation journey at Steban Infotech

At the intersection of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital transformation in Africa, Steban Infotech Limited is emerging as a catalyst for progress—driven by purpose, innovation, and a relentless commitment to excellence. At the core of this transformation is Paul Akinpelu, Co-Founder and Director of Strategic Growth and Technology-Driven Transformation at Steban Infotech.

Driving Innovation from the Ground Up

Steban Infotech was founded with a clear vision: to become Africa’s most reliable and innovative technology partner. Grounded in a deep understanding of the continent’s challenges and opportunities, the company focuses on delivering scalable, tailored digital solutions that respond directly to regional needs.

Paul Akinpelu, a certified AI/ML Developer and DevOps Engineer, has played a pivotal role in realizing this vision. With over five years of experience and a strong background in machine learning, cloud-native development, and data-driven technologies, Paul has led some of the company’s most impactful innovations.

One standout achievement is the AI Document Risk Scoring System, which leverages AWS tools like Textract and Comprehend to extract and analyze data from both scanned and handwritten documents. This system, currently deployed across multiple enterprise environments, has significantly reduced manual workload while improving decision-making through advanced data insights.

Strategic Technology Leadership in a Growing Tech Ecosystem

Paul’s role at Steban goes beyond technical development. As a strategic leader, he has helped shape the company’s direction—championing investments in cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and mobile technologies.

Under his leadership, Steban Infotech has delivered AI-powered solutions across a range of sectors including finance, education, healthcare, and public services. His advocacy for cloud-native development has positioned Steban as a trusted partner for digital transformation initiatives throughout Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and other African markets.

From Local Expertise to Global Standards

Paul’s educational background and global exposure have brought international standards into the heart of Steban’s operations. A graduate of the University of Salford (UK) with a Master’s degree in Artificial Intelligence, Paul combines academic excellence with real-world expertise. He also holds professional certifications from Microsoft, IBM, and Google, reinforcing Steban’s credibility as a provider of world-class digital services from Africa.

Beyond engineering solutions, Paul actively mentors Steban’s technical teams—instilling a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and alignment with global best practices in areas such as data governance, DevOps, and cloud security.

Building Africa’s Future with Artificial Intelligence

At Steban Infotech, AI is more than a trend—it is a core strategic capability. Under Paul’s technical leadership, the company has:

Built signature verification systems using AWS Rekognition for fraud detection and compliance.

Deployed churn prediction models for telecom clients to support customer retention.

Delivered recommendation engines for personalized digital experiences.

Integrated end-to-end MLOps pipelines using tools like AWS CDK, Lambda, and SageMaker.

These innovations have positioned Steban as a trailblazer in AI adoption across Africa—delivering cost-effective, secure, and intelligent systems that solve real business problems.

Looking Ahead: A Smarter, More Connected Africa

As Co-Founder and Director, Paul Akinpelu represents the spirit of Steban Infotech’s mission: to empower African enterprises with cutting-edge IT solutions. His unique blend of technical expertise, visionary leadership, and regional insight is not only shaping the future of Steban Infotech but also contributing meaningfully to Africa’s broader digital transformation journey.

With operations registered in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom, Steban Infotech is bridging the gap between African potential and global technology standards—proving that Africa is not just catching up, but leading its own innovation story.