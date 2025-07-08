Emirship tussle: Police launch probe as supporters of Sanusi, Bayero clash in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO—Amid the lingering emirship tussle rocking the Emirate Council, a violent clash has erupted between supporters of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and his rival, the 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero.

It was gathered that the clash occurred as Bayero was returning from a condolence visit to the family of the late Aminu Dantata and passed en route to the Kofar Kudu palace, which is currently occupied by Sanusi.

Supporters of both camps have continued to trade accusations and blame one another for the violent encounter.

In a statement issued by one Sadam Yakasai on behalf of the Kano Emirate Media Team, it was alleged that Bayero’s supporters attacked the Emir’s palace by forcefully breaking the gate, assaulting palace guards, injuring some of them, and vandalising police vehicles stationed within the premises.

According to Yakasai: “His (Bayero’s) hoodlums breached the security of Gidan Rumfa. They broke the gate and attacked the guards, injuring some of them. They smashed police vehicles stationed at the palace.“The deposed Emir was returning from the condolence visit he paid to the family of late Aminu Dantata. He deliberately passed through Emir’s Palace Road instead of taking the proper route from Koki to Nassarawa, and his hoodlums decided to attack Gidan Rumfa.“This is not the first time he has passed through the area. He had done so previously after visiting his Mandawari residence, with the intention of intimidating residents of the area.“This is the first time deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero is taking his fight directly to Gidan Rumfa while remaining in his heavily secured domain at Nassarawa Palace, near the Kano State Government House. This recent action is a clear case of aggression and desperation.”

However, an eyewitness to the incident and member of Bayero’s entourage, Muktar Dahiru, refuted Yakasai’s claims, insisting the clash was rather between ‘unknown miscreants’ at Kofar Kudu Palace and Bayero’s supporters.

Dahiru said: “I was on the entourage of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, at the time of the incident. We were actually coming from Koki quarters after a condolence visit to the family of Aminu Dantata.“While returning to the Nassarawa Palace through Kofar Kudu, we saw some hoodlums blocking the road in front of the palace. They were armed with dangerous weapons. At that point, the supporters of Emir Bayero confronted them to clear the way. They succeeded, and Emir Bayero made his way through unhurt.”

He added that the clash prompted the intervention of the police, who dispersed the hoodlums with tear gas.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Kano State Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed that an altercation occurred, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has set up a panel to investigate and unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.