Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, dies at 71

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has announced the death of the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, aged 71, following a protracted illness.

The governor said this in a statement issued by Sulaiman Idris, his Spokesperson and Senior Special Assistant on Media.

He stated that the emir passed away on Friday morning in Abuja.

He commiserated with the people of Zamfara, describing the death as a personal loss.

He said, “The late Emir of Gusau, Ibrahim Bello, was a supportive royal father and a capable leader who dedicated himself to making Zamfara State better.

“I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of our father, His Royal Highness, Dr Ibrahim Bello, the Emir of Gusau.

“I expressed my heartfelt condolences to the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, immediate and extended families of the late Emir, Gusau emirate, as well as the entire people of Zamfara State.

“His Highness’s passing is a huge loss for the people of Zamfara, as well as for the North and Nigeria as a whole.

“The late royal father dedicated 10 years of serving the people after becoming the 15th Emir of Gusau on March 16, 2015. He led with commitment, dedication and strong sense of faith.

“The late emir was an accomplished civil servant who rose to the highest position of Permanent Secretary during his service in old Sokoto and Zamfara states.

“I have lost a confidant and a father whose wisdom guides me and other state leaders. May the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah.” (NAN)