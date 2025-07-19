Coalition shows Nigeria’s not one-party state – Fashola

File: Babatunde Fashola

By Ayobami Okerinde

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, says the formation of a new coalition led by opposition figures disproves claims that Nigeria is tilting toward a one-party state.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television on Saturday, Fashola described the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as a reflection of democratic rights to free association and political choice, adding that Nigerians should respect such expressions. However, he questioned the party’s long-term viability and ideological depth.

He said, “Well, there are many things to take away from those developments. I think perhaps the first is that it puts a lie, a big lie, to the story making the rounds about eight weeks ago that Nigeria was going to become a one-party state because there is an opposition of some quality, whatever that quality may be,” he said.

“The second point to make is that it is a manifestation of a right to choose, a freedom of choice, and a freedom to associate, and one must respect that as I do.

“In terms of the political consequences, there are many things that I’m waiting to see. Gathering ourselves together and saying we want to change Nigeria, we want to remake Nigeria, is all very well and good.

“What is the compelling alternative message? Without a manifesto, without a programme of action, I can’t speak to how persuasive the coalition will be, but there’s still a distance to run.”

The former Lagos State governor also criticised Nigeria’s opposition parties for, in his view, abdicating their democratic responsibilities in recent years, stating that the country may benefit from what appears to be a reawakening.

“I respect the rights to associate, and Nigeria perhaps benefits from the reawakening of opposition from what has been a long slumber, if you ask me. The opposition essentially abdicated its responsibility over the last two years,” he said.

Recall that on July 3, leading opposition figures, including the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar; the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; former governors Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); and ex-Speaker and former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, among other political heavyweights, adopted the ADC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

At the formal adoption of the ADC, the coalition announced former Senate President David Mark and former Interior Minister Aregbesola as interim national chairman and secretary of the party, respectively.

Speaking earlier in June, President Bola Tinubu, reacting to rumours of a formed coalition, dismissed the alliance as an early and misguided political move.

“Those who have triggered the early politics in the perdition of the coalition suddenly don’t pay them any attention; they are the political IDPs. Don’t give them a home; the hope is here,” the president said.