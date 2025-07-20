Elizade varsity wins natl staff publication award at COREN assembly

By Dayo Johnson

Elizade University (EU), Ilara-Mokin, in Ondo State, has emerged as the first-place winner in the nationwide Staff and Faculty Publication Competition organized by the Committee of Deans of Engineering and Technology (CODET) in Nigerian universities.

The award was presented during the 33rd Engineering Assembly of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The winning publication, titled “Probing Thermal Dynamics in Multi-layer Solar Photovoltaic Modules: Unveiling Hotspots and Advancing Innovative Strategies,” was led by Engr. Dr. Oluwasanmi Alonge of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Elizade University.

The research was developed in collaboration with scholars from Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS, Malaysia, Adedayo H. B., Sopian K., and Rasangika A. H. D. K. and was published in Solar Energy under the ScienceDirect platform.

The study explores the thermal behavior of multi-layer photovoltaic modules made from advanced materials such as ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), silicon cells, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), tape, and carbon fibre-reinforced polymer (CFRP). Using numerical simulations, theoretical models, and real-time experimental validation, the research addresses the issue of thermal hotspots in PV modules and offers innovative solutions for improved energy efficiency.

This contribution aligns with the global pursuit of Sustainable Development Goal 7 Affordable and Clean Energy by enhancing the performance of next-generation solar technologies.

Commenting on the award, Engr. Dr. Alonge stated: “This recognition validates Elizade University’s commitment to cutting-edge research and sustainable engineering solutions. It also highlights the power of cross-border academic collaboration in tackling global energy and environmental challenges.”

Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Babatunde Adeyemo, congratulated the research team

Adeyemi said “This award speaks volumes about the quality of our faculty and the impactful research emerging from Elizade University.

” It underscores our vision to be a globally competitive institution driven by innovation, research, and excellence.”

Adeyemo reaffirmed the university’s commitment to academic excellence and innovation, particularly in the fields of engineering, technology, and applied sciences.