Elite Pillar allocates over 40 clients across two projects, to launch new commercial estate

By Olayinka Ajayi

Elite Pillar International Limited, one of Nigeria’s emerging leaders in agro and residential real estate, has successfully allocated over 40 clients across two of its flagship developments, Heritage Farm City in Alabata, Abeokuta, and Heritage Garden City in Agbowa, Ikorodu.

During the successful allocation at Heritage Farm City, an agro real estate project designed to promote wealth creation through farming, over 30 subscribers received physical possession of their farmland plots in the first batch of allocations. Located in the agriculturally rich corridor of Alabata, Abeokuta, the project is already seeing active development.

Cultivation of crops such as cassava and plantain is currently underway, with preparations in place to start with the cultivation of oil palm, cocoa, and other high-value crops in the coming weeks.

Just a week earlier, the second batch of allocations was conducted at Heritage Garden City, a residential-focused estate in Agbowa, Ikorodu, where over 20 clients were allocated plots. The estate offers a serene environment for future housing, less than 4 minutes drive to the New Lagos NYSC Camp, with a few commercial plots included to support community development.

Both events were graced by key company representatives. The opening prayers were led by Samuel Omoniyi, Digital Marketing Strategist, Mr. Oladimeji Husein Nurudeen, Chief Executive Officer, who addressed investors at both locations, reaffirming the company’s dedication to transparency, timely delivery, and long-term value creation. Mr. Odunlami Olaniran, Chief Operating Officer, who anchored both allocation ceremonies, supported by Mr. Ahmed Muiz, Logistics Manager, Mr. Olaoluwa Kadiri, Project Manager, and other team members who ensured a seamless experience for all attendees.

While not yet officially announced, the company confirmed plans to launch a new project Heritage Garden City Commercials, strictly for commercial development.

Strategically located just a stone’s throw from the existing residential estate in Agbowa, the new estate is scheduled to be unveiled later in July or early August. It will cater to the increasing demand for commercial plots to serve the expanding population in the Ikorodu axis.

With a growing portfolio that bridges agriculture, residential living, and commercial opportunities, Elite Pillar International Limited continues to position itself as a trusted partner for Nigerians and diaspora investors seeking secure, high-return real estate ventures.