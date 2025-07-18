Ekiti, Ondo doctors reject FG’s pay review, warn of looming strike

Medical doctors in Ekiti and Ondo states have opposed a new directive from the Federal Government concerning the review of allowances for health workers, branding it “obnoxious” and a violation of existing agreements.

Chapters of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in both states have pledged to resist the policy, warning that failure to withdraw the circular within the 21-day ultimatum issued by the national body could trigger a nationwide strike.

According to NMA leaders, the circular undermines long-standing agreements on salary relativity between doctors and other health workers. They also criticised the timing of the policy amid widespread brain drain, poor working conditions, and mounting workload within the country’s health sector.

The NMA’s national leadership had earlier issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding the withdrawal of a circular released by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission on June 27, 2025. The circular, with reference number SWC/S/04/S.218/11/646, outlines a revised allowance structure for health workers.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Ekiti State NMA Chairman, Dr Ifedayo Oreyemi, urged the government “to stop the circular forthwith before the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum.”

Oreyemi described the directive as “a flagrant contravention of the previous Collective Bargaining Agreements that emphasised the existence of relativity in the remuneration of doctors with other health care workers.

“The action of the Federal Government demonstrated the insensitivity and hypocrisy of the government to keep to term with the agreements previously entered into with the NMA,” he added.

He further called on Nigerian leaders to replicate the investments they make in foreign healthcare systems within the country, saying Nigerian doctors remain among the best in the world.

Oreyemi outlined the NMA’s key demands, including “the immediate withdrawal of the circular on review of allowances for medical/dental officers in the federal public service dated 27th June, 2025, and immediate correction of consequential adjustments in line with the agreements of 2001, 2009, and 2014 CBAs.”

Similarly, the Ondo State NMA chapter condemned the circular issued by the wages commission, calling it ill-conceived and ill-timed given the worsening shortage of health personnel due to the Japa trend.

In a communique released after an emergency meeting in Akure, signed by the state chairman and secretary, Dr Alonge Olumuyiwa and Dr Olaopa Gideon respectively, the association reiterated its rejection of the circular and demanded a 300 per cent pay increase for all medical and dental practitioners.

“The recent circular issued by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission concerning the review of allowances for medical and dental officers in the Federal Public Service has raised significant concerns within the healthcare community.

“This obnoxious circular is coming against the background of a perennial shortage of human resources for health in the various facets and at all levels of healthcare in the face of the Japa syndrome, with its attendant work overload experienced by doctors and other health workers who chose to stay behind to serve our people.

“Other problems include, but are not limited to, very poor remuneration of doctors, poor conditions of service, and a backlog of owed arrears.

“In the light of our careful examination of this development and its implications for the already challenged healthcare system in our nation, the Ondo State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association wishes to express its very strong disapproval of this circular,” the communique read.

The association also called on senior doctors to add their voices to the protest and urged members in the state to remain on standby for further instructions regarding possible strike action.