Ekiti ’26: INEC warns political parties against mobilising minors for elections

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti –The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sent a stringent warning to all the political parties participating in the forthcoming 2026 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State to refrain from mobilising underage citizens for the electoral exercise.

The electoral body gave this warning ahead of the commencement of the Continuous Voters Registration, with a promise to arrest and prosecute any ineligible voters in line with the laws of the land.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Ekiti , Dr Bunmi Omoseyindemi, stated this on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti while addressing stakeholders, including political parties and Civil Society Organisations, on the commencement of the CVR exercise for permanent voters’ cards ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.

The INEC Boss, who pledged the commission’s commitment to transparency and fairness, disclosed that the exercise would commence online on August 18 and the in-person on August 25, 2025.

He said the eligible voters are expected to take advantage of the opportunity to register towards participating in the next year’s election and other elections.

While revealing that the exercise will take across INEC offices across the 16 LGAs and other designated venues, urged political parties and Civil Society Organizations(CSOs) to mobilize and sensitize residents on the exercise.

Omoseyindemi noted that the commission would be deploying technology towards ensuring the transparency of the exercise, saying, ” measures have been put in place to ensure that the CVR is inclusive, accessible and in compliance with the law and INEC guidelines.”

He said that the commission is collaborating with the security agencies in a bid to ensure a peaceful exercise, warning political actors who are planning to mobilize ineligible residents to desist or face the full wrath of the law.

According to the REC, only those who just attained the voting age of 18, lost their voters card, or those applying for transfer are expected to turn up for the exercise.

His words, ” The CVR exercise is critical to the deepening of our democracy. It provides an opportunity for eligible citizens who have just attained the age of 18, as well as those who have never registered before, to be captured in the National Register of Voters. It also allows for the transfer of registration, correction of personal details, and replacement of lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

” Political parties are expected to educate eligible citizens on the importance of registering to vote and encourage their members and supporters to participate in the CVR.

” Let me reiterate that those not eligible especially under 18 should not be mobilized by the political parties for the CVR exercise, if they are caught , they will be arrested and prosecuted; security agencies have been briefed on this and they will be involved.

” Those attaining voting age must bring their birth certificates to ascertain their age and anyone who brings fake documents will be arrested”.

The State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA),Oluwakemi Akomolede said the CVR is important to the entrenchment of democracy by creating opportunities for eligible voters to register and participate in the electoral process in the state.

She disclosed that the agency would mobilize resources towards the sensitization of the people of the state on the CVR exercise, urging political and CSOs to intensify efforts for more eligible people to participate.

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sola Elesin commended INEC for the CVR exercise, saying that the ruling party has activated machinery towards mobilizing eligible members and others to register in order to vote in the June 20, 2026 election.