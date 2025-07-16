Ekiti 2026 : We ‘ll not surrender PDP structures to ADC in Ekiti—Guber aspirant

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State and Governorship aspirant, Mrs Funmilayo Ogun, has dismissed the insinuations that the African Democratic Party would take over the PDP structures in Ekiti, saying those joining the ADC would soon return to the party

Ogun declared that the ADC can never pose a threat to the PDP in achieving victory in the 2026 Gubernatorial election in Ekiti.

Ogun, a former commissioner for works in the state, noted that the internal wrangling in the PDP has been laid to rest with the resolutions on the National Secretary position, in which Senator Samuel Anyanwu would continue in the office.

The party chieftain spoke in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday while addressing her supporters across the three senatorial districts at her campaign office.

She appealed to members of the party to remain resolute and committed to the PDP, assuring them that the party would compete and win the next year’s election.

According to her, in the last two years, she has visited all the wards and communities mobilisation support for the party, expressing optimism of picking the ticket of the PDP and leading the party to victory.

Ogun when asked on the crisis within the PDP said, ” I’m not worried because every organization goes through problems, every organisation has internal issues and problems, but the important thing is the conflict resolution mechanisms.

” As far as today is concerned, the National Working Committee(NWC), the national body of our party, they are resolving issues, they have made-up their mind, they said we should remain united as one. There were issues that had to do with the national secretary, and that has been resolved.

” The NWC are united and all working together now. So, I think they are channeling the path towards resolving these issues and that will also affect us in Ekiti state because of the lingering problems that affected the conclusion of the congresses and things like that. But now that the issues have been resolved , they are working towards the National Convention.

” So very soon I believe the congresses in Ekiti State will be concluded and that has nothing to do with the timetable for primaries released by INEC. I want to assure our people that the PDP will soon bounce back in Ekiti.

” I have been on my mission of consultation, reconciliation and mobilization for the past two years. I remain focused that this PDP will win Ekiti State and by this time in 2026, I will be the governor in the government house.”

Dismissing the threat of the ADC, the governorship aspirant said, ” there’s no new party(ADC) that can come and make any meaningful move. We have just a few months to primaries and we are a few months into the election, then you see people coming with a new party to the state, it won’t work, It may not really work. But I’m not really bothered about that.

” PDP is not dead in Ekiti, the party is alive and I am happy that today we still have dedicated members. These people you are seeing, they are the people working in their wards, they are the grassroots people. I am going forward and I’m going to push it to the end and I will win that ticket and I will win the election come 2026.”