Ekiti 2026: Group slams PDP aspirant, backs Oyebanji for continuity

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

ADO-EKITI—A frontline political support group, The Progress Mandate, TPM, has come hard on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant, Mrs. Funmi Ogun, describing her recent declaration of her party’s readiness to win the 2026 Ekiti governorship election as unrealistic and disconnected from the current political reality in the state.

Reacting to Ogun’s comments in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, the Director-General of TPM, Mr Yomi Oso, insisted that the PDP’s optimism was built on “rhetoric rather than reality,” declaring that Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s record of performance has already defined the direction of Ekiti people ahead of 2026.

Oso emphasized that although Ogun has every constitutional right to seek public office and sell her candidacy to the electorate, such ambition must be backed by measurable alternatives, not “political fantasy.”

“We have taken note of the recent remark by Mrs. Funmi Ogun, a governorship aspirant under the banner of the PDP, claiming that her party is ‘positioned to win’ the 2026 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State,” the TPM DG said.

“While we respect her right to aspire, we believe that such confidence must rest on tangible grounds. The reality on the ground is that the people of Ekiti are not in the mood for experiments or recycled political ambitions,” he added.

According to TPM, the Oyebanji-led administration has, in just two years, entrenched a governance style that prioritizes results, unity, and inclusivity over political noise, thereby winning the trust of Ekiti people across all sectors.

“In under 30 months, Governor Oyebanji has recorded verifiable achievements in infrastructure, education, health, workers’ welfare, youth empowerment, and economic diversification,” the group stated.

“Even long-abandoned federal roads are now being attended to – a direct result of BAO’s collaborative and strategic leadership. He has restored the people’s confidence in government by instituting an open-door policy that emphasizes stakeholder consultation and institutional respect.”

TPM stressed that the Oyebanji government is characterized by humility, accessibility, and stability – a sharp contrast to what it described as the “drama-prone” leadership styles of the past.

“The average civil servant, market woman, traditional ruler, artisan, student, or elder in Ekiti has a story of impact to tell under BAO. Governance has been demystified and returned to the people, where it rightly belongs,” Oso noted.

Challenging the PDP and Ogun to clearly state how they intend to outperform Governor Oyebanji, TPM said Ekiti people are more concerned about sustaining the developmental momentum rather than returning to “a trial-and-error era.”

“If Mrs. Ogun and her party are serious about winning, let them present superior ideas and demonstrate capacity beyond slogans. As it stands, BAO has raised the bar and earned his place in the hearts of the people,” TPM stated.

The group affirmed its unwavering support for the governor’s re-election bid, saying its loyalty is not to party lines alone but to “competence, credibility, and continuity.”

“As 2026 draws closer, The Progress Mandate calls on all well-meaning sons and daughters of Ekiti to choose continuity over conjecture. We cannot afford to reverse the gains made so far under a governor who leads by example and delivers without drama,” Oso declared.