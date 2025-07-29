The Onishe of Ubulu-Uku chief James Endurance Onwordi has reacted to comments made by Delta North APC chieftain Chief Emma Ejiofor regarding Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Delta North politics, saying that Chief Emma Ejiofor can’t win councillorship position in Delta North.

According to the Onishe, Ejiofor is a political neophyte with no relevance in Delta North politics.

The Onishe stated that Ejiofor lacks the capacity and political will to contest for even a councillorship position, let alone provide meaningful insights on Delta North politics.

He described Ejiofor as a noise maker who make irrelevant statements.

The Onishe also questioned Ejiofor’s roots in Anioma, stating that he is not well-known in his village and cannot influence more than 10 votes.

In contrast, the Onishe praised Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s accomplishments, stating that they have surpassed what four other South-South governors have achieved.

He called on the Governor not to pay attention to Ejiofor’s statements, describing him as a troublesome person who should be disregarded.