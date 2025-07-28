EFCC arrests 32 suspected internet fraudsters in Bauchi

Operatives of the Gombe Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested 32 suspected internet fraudsters in Bauchi.

Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, they were arrested in Sabon Kaura and Gwalameji areas of Bauchi, Bauchi State, following credible intelligence that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

“Items recovered from them include: nine Samsung mobile phones, 15 iPhones, one infinix phone, three Redmi phones, and two iPads.

“Other items recovered were one Peugeot 406 car, two Playstation 4, one PlayStation 5, four Neonx Auto bikes, eight laptop computers, one Maxi E50KWH generator and one pistol,” he said.

Oyewale said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded. (NAN)