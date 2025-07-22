Education: Reps pledge stronger collaboration with NECO, WAEC, others

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education Examination Bodies has reaffirmed its commitment to work more closely with key national examination bodies to raise the standard of education across the country.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Oboku Oforji (PDP, Bayelsa), made the declaration on Tuesday during an oversight visit to selected secondary schools in Abuja to monitor the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) examinations.

The schools visited included the Federal Government Boys College, Apo, and Model Secondary School, Maitama. Oforji said the visit was in line with the National Assembly’s constitutional mandate to ensure transparency, accountability, and enhanced service delivery in the education sector.

Speaking to journalists, Oforji commended NECO’s leadership under Registrar Professor Ibrahim Wushishi, describing the council’s performance as a reflection of the positive reforms taking place within the education system.

“We are here to see what NECO is doing. The National Examination Council is very important to us. WAEC is also important, but NECO is Nigeria’s own. We are proud of the work being done by NECO under Professor Wushishi,” Oforji stated.

The lawmaker lauded the examination protocols observed at the centers, including strict identity verification using passport photographs and master sheets, as well as diligent supervision and attendance tracking.

“What we have seen today, if this tempo is sustained, we are going to have a better tomorrow. We are very sure of our country. We want the betterment of our education sector,” he said.

Oforji assured that the National Assembly remains committed to supporting reforms not only in NECO, but across all examination bodies including WAEC, JAMB, and NABTEB.

“For us in the parliament, we believe the reforms ongoing will add more value to the educational sector. With what we have seen today, we are confident that our system will improve, and we are ready to collaborate with all stakeholders,” he added.

The visit comes amid increasing concerns about examination malpractice and a decline in educational outcomes. The lawmakers reiterated their resolve to intensify oversight and promote policies that restore integrity to Nigeria’s examination system.

“So be rest assured that the National Assembly is up and doing, and we’re going to get it done. It’s a good result for Nigeria, by the special grace of God,” Oforji concluded.