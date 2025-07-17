Education, not enforcement, key to tax compliance — FIRS

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, has announced a strategic shift from enforcement to education as the central pillar of its drive to boost tax compliance across Nigeria.

The move was unveiled by the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Zacch Adedeji, during the 2025 Emerging Taxpayers’ Group, ETG, Tax Clinic held in Abuja yesterday.

Themed ‘Tax Clinic for Tax Clarity,’ the event drew hundreds of participants, including small business owners, entrepreneurs, and informal sector operators.

Adedeji reaffirmed FIRS’s commitment to building a people-centred tax administration system.

“When citizens clearly grasp their tax obligations, rights, and the value of their contributions to national development, compliance is no longer a burden, it becomes a civic responsibility,” he stated.

He said the agency’s broader reform agenda now included the deployment of digital tools such as TaxPro-Max and taxpayer segmentation models to make tax processes more efficient and accessible.

A key feature of the event was the Interactive Support Desks, where attendees received on-the-spot assistance from FIRS personnel and partner agencies.

“Tax compliance is not just about enforcement; it’s about understanding and trust,” Adedeji reiterated, marking what he described as a transformative era in Nigeria’s tax administration.

He encouraged participants to take full advantage of the resources provided, adding:

“Your active involvement is vital not only to your own success but to the progress of our nation,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, provided an overview of the legal frameworks guiding tax dispute resolution and underscored the importance of building trust between taxpayers and tax authorities.

The clinic explored practical sessions on challenges in tax administration, compliance barriers, record-keeping best practices, and dispute resolution mechanisms.

It also featured expert presentations, interactive panel discussions, and one-on-one advisory desks aimed at offering practical support to taxpayers.