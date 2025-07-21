Edo Police arrest 175 suspected kidnappers, cultists others in three months

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – The Edo State Police Command has announced the arrest of 175 suspects involved in various criminal activities across the state’s three senatorial districts.

Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, disclosed this during a press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Benin City . He revealed that out of the total number, 124 were arrested for cult-related offenses, 40 for kidnapping, and 11 for armed robbery and other violent crimes.

Agbonika noted that 46 of the suspects were apprehended with firearms, dangerous weapons, and cult paraphernalia.

The command recovered 45 assorted firearms, including AK-47 rifles, pump-action guns, locally made pistols, and cut-to-size weapons. Also recovered were 163 rounds of live ammunition and five empty magazines.

“In various operations, we arrested 40 suspected kidnappers and 11 others involved in armed robbery and related violent crimes,” Agbonika said.

He emphasized that cultism remains a serious concern in parts of Edo State. “The Command has intensified its efforts through ongoing house-to-house searches. So far, 124 suspected cultists have been arrested, many of whom have confessed to belonging to proscribed cult groups such as the Maphites, Ayes, NBM, Jurists Confraternity, and Eiye,” he said.

He added that arrests were made in several locations including Benin, Jattu, Auchi, Ekpoma, Igbanke, and Ikoro community, and that these efforts have helped curb the recent surge in inter-cult violence.

Agbonika reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and called on residents to support the police with timely and credible information.