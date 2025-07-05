Edo lawmaker brokers peace between community, Nigerian Army over land dispute

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Amidst rising protests and complaints of destruction of buildings and seizure of lands between the Nigerian Army and residents, the member representing Ovia North East Constituency II in the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Andrew Uzamere, has brokered peace between the inhabitants of Oghede and the army over land dispute.

This was achieved from a meeting initiated by Uzamere after the residents protested to the Edo State House of Assembly over alleged demolition of houses and takeover of lands already allocated to individuals.

At a meeting initiated by Uzamere, he said that the parties must look for how the aged long dispute can be resolved because no meaningful development can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour adding that the military and the inhabitants of Oghede have lived together peacefully over the years and that such a peaceful co-existence must be sustained at any cost.

He commended the people of Oghede for not taking the law into their own hands but chose to take the path of honour and called for an amicable way of seeking an end to the feud.

Uzamere said he would not allow any such crisis adding that there are a lot of benefits from co-existence just as he commended the leadership of the military

for buying into the peace move.

“I really want to thank the brigade commander for his magnanimity. I met with him two days ago in his office and we spoke at length.

“I have met with Enogie, His Royal Highness, I met with the community and as a true representative of the people, I have been involved in this matter for a very long time.

“I want to appreciate your calmness and your willingness to ensure that there is a peaceful resolution of this matter.

“I got information that a letter has been written and I told the GOC that I am requesting a meeting with His Royal Highness and I also insisted that in that meeting, I should be involved and the most distinguished, you should be involved as well.

“I am sure we will be able to resolve this matter in a way that will be satisfactory to both parties”, Uzamere said.