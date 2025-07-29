Edo Commissioner for Education, Iyamu, gifts Edo UTME top scorer N500,000

By Adesina Wahab

The Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, has gifted Omigie Osaigbovo Cecil, who emerged as the highest scorer in the state in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, the sum of N500,000.

Cecil scored 372 out of the possible 400 marks in the examination.

Iyamu, who received the winner in his office in Benin, said the honour was in recognition of Cecil’s outstanding performance in the examination and urged him to continue to pursue excellence in his endeavours.

“I urge and encourage you to continue to strive for excellence as our dear Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo continually drives development as a man who wants the best for all Edo students,” Iyamu said.

He praised the student’s achievement and expressed pride on behalf of the state, emphasizing that there is dignity in excellence.

The Commissioner further announced that Cecil has been named an ambassador for the Ministry of Education.

He also highlighted the administration’s commitment to education, stating that Governor Okpebholo is dedicated to bridging educational gaps and driving growth in the sector.

“The Governor has been unrelenting in his efforts at repositioning education in our dear state. He has embarked on massive renovation of schools and the provision of necessary facilities, while the welfare of teachers is also not left out. The Edu Rescue project is also to ensure that no Edo child is left behind in the bid to make quality education accessible to all,” he added.

In response, Cecil expressed gratitude for the warm reception and recognition.

He disclosed that his goal is to study Mechanical Engineering in the university, and credited his success to hard work and disciplined study habits.

He thanked the Commissioner and his parents for their support, advising other students to study smart and maintain a consistent reading schedule.

The boy’s father, Dr Osaro Cecil, also expressed his appreciation to the state government for honouring his son.

He urged parents to instill good values, pray for their children, and provide the necessary support to help them succeed academically.