Edo by-election: PDP clears aspirants for senate, House of Reps

The Edo Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has screened and cleared aspirants for the July 21 primaries, ahead of the National Assembly by-elections in the state.

Those cleared for the Edo Central Senatorial district ticket are John Yakubu, Friday Itulah, and Joe Okojie, following a thorough screening process conducted by the party.

For Ovia Federal Constituency, only one aspirant, Johnny Aikpitanyi, was screened and cleared as the party’s sole candidate for the House of Representatives bye-election.

A statement by Chris Nehikhare, Publicity Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, stated that the screening was conducted on Tuesday at the PDP State Secretariat, located at No. 20 Aiguobasimwin Street. GRA, Benin.

Nehikhare noted that the five-person screening panel was appointed by the PDP National Working Committee and chaired by Prof. Okumoko Tubo Pearce, with Mr Chinomso Odoemelan as secretary.

Other committee members include Inemo Dede, Evelyn Promise, and David Omare, who all participated actively in the screening and clearance exercise.

He noted that certificates of clearance were presented to the aspirants on Friday, at the state party secretariat during an official presentation ceremony.

According to the statement, Aikpitanyi appreciated members of the committee for their professionalism, diligence, and fairness throughout the screening process and final clearance exercise.

He said, “I sincerely thank members of the screening committee for their professionalism, fairness, and diligence. With this clearance, we are prepared for the journey ahead in Ovia.”

“I’m ready to fly the PDP flag. With strong grassroots support, we will win and deliver quality, purposeful representation to the good people of Ovia.

“I am confident of victory. With community support, Ovia will shine again through focused grassroots development and become the envy of all.”