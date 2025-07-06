Edo APC, PDP plot for Senate, House of Reps by-elections

By Ozioruva Aliu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have commenced plans to win the upcoming by-elections for the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency.

Two federal legislative seats representing Edo State became vacant as a result of the election of Senator Monday Okpebholo as the state’s governor and the resignation of Hon. Dennis Idahosa, who was elected as the state’s Deputy Governor.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had last week announced August 16th, 2025, as the date for the by-elections.

A statement on Sunday by the Secretary of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Henry Tenebe, said the party has released the procedures for purchasing forms and all other processes leading up to the primary election to select candidates for the two positions.

He said the decision was taken at the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party, where “It was resolved that the party notify party members, aspirants, stakeholders, and the general public of the release and approval of the official timetable for the forthcoming by-elections.”

Similarly, the SWC of the APC stated that it has ratified the adoption of Hon. Joe Ikpea as the party’s candidate for the bye-election to fill the vacant seat in the State Central Senatorial District.

A statement also on Sunday by the State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Barrister. Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie stated that the SWC of the party held an extraordinary meeting, during which critical decisions aimed at strengthening the party’s unity, internal cohesion, and political outreach across the state were reached.

He said, “The Party reaffirmed its recognition and respect for the leadership structures at both the Federal Constituency and Senatorial District levels.

“As the Vice Chairman of Edo Central Senatorial District, Hon. Sylvester Esangbedo, formally informed the SWC that the APC Caucus in Edo Central had unanimously adopted Hon. Joe Ikpea for the sole candidacy of the Senatorial bye-election.

“Following his presentation, the SWC, through a voice vote, ratified the adoption of Hon. Ikpea as the Party’s official candidate.”

“On the matter concerning the Ovia Federal Constituency, the Vice Chairman of Edo South Senatorial District, Hon. Benson Edosomwan, briefed the Committee that a meeting has been scheduled for Monday, July 7th, 2025, to deliberate and resolve the issue, it was stated.

“Consequently, the SWC has fixed Tuesday, July 8th, 2025 for final resolution and ratification.”

He said the SWC took some decisions to instill discipline and promote respect within the party, as it frowned at the unbecoming behaviour of some members in Oredo and Ovia South-West Local Government Areas of the State, it was stated.

He stated that the SWC ratified the six-month suspension of one Mrs. Stella Ogbetta from Oredo Local Government Area by the party executive there over comments on social media that have tarnished the party’s image.

Vanguard News