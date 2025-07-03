Edo APC chairman predicts collapse of ADC coalition

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Chairman of the Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emperor Jarrett Tenebe on Thursday carpeted the movement of opposition politicians to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), predicting that the coalition will fail.

Tenebe said there were some people in the coalition, like Chief Tom Ikimi whom he referred to as an ‘old Chevrolet’ that gulps petrol.

A Statement by Tenebe said “The so-called coalition will fail seeing the likes of Tom Ikimi, the very old Chevrolet that sucks a lot of fuel.

He said, “Prof Oserheimen Osunbor, who was trashed by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Odigie-Oyegun who is completely irrelevant in Edo State politics now” cannot move the coalition.

The bullish politician has therefore dismissed the ADC and the new coalition in Edo State and elsewhere in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that Ikimi once served as the national chairman of National Republican Party (NRC), while Chief John Odigie-Oyegun was elected as the first Governor of Edo State on the ticket of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Senator Oserheimen Osunbor, a Professor of law and formerly of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) served as governor for 18 months before he was sacked by the courts in 2008.