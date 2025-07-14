ECOWAS, Türkiye mourn Buhari, extol his contributions to regional integration

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has mourned Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in London.



ECOWAS President, Dr Omar Touray, on behalf of all ECOWAS institutions, expressed condolences in a message to the bereaved family, President Bola Tinubu, the Federal Government, and Nigerians, on Monday.

He said that ECOWAS would greatly cherish the memory of the deceased former President, whom he described as a distinguished statesman.

According to Touray, Buhari’s invaluable contributions greatly advanced democracy and integration, not only in West Africa but also across the entire African continent.

While expressing the deep sadness of ECOWAS and its institutions over Buhari’s death, and condolences to the government and people of Nigeria, he prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul.

“It is with deep sorrow that the world learnt of the passing of His Excellency, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We mourn him, on behalf of all the institutions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and to the entire Nigerian people.

“ECOWAS salutes the memory of this distinguished statesman whose invaluable contributions greatly advanced democracy and regional integration in West Africa and across the African continent,” Touray was quoted as saying.

Similarly, the Republic of Türkiye has also mourned the former President of Nigeria.

The Turkish Embassy in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja expressed its country’s deep sadness and condolences to the government and people of Nigeria over the incident.

“Turkey is deeply saddened by the passing of Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We offer our condolences to the government and people of Nigeria.

“May the Almighty Allah bless his soul,” the statement signed by the Embassy’s spokesman, Mr Harkan Tok, added.