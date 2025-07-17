Dukiya’s Lawal joins Obasanjo, Awolowo as BBHS Abeokuta successful alumni

Co-founder of Dukiya Investments, Mr Bayo Lawal, has been recognised by Baptist Boys’ High School, BBHS, for his contributions to economic growth, youth empowerment and values-driven leadership

This is coming at a time when BBHS prepares to mark 102 years of excellence.

Lawal is an alumnus of BBHS, which has also produced national icons, including Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Moshood Abiola and ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Lawal’s firm, Dukiya Investments, operates across multiple Nigerian states, offering residential and commercial developments that combine modern infrastructure with affordability.

Under his leadership, the company has become known for helping young Nigerians access property ownership as a tool for wealth creation.

Speaking on his addition, he said: “BBHS didn’t just give me education – it gave me identity,” he said. “It taught me to think nationally, lead intentionally, and build with legacy in mind. That sense of purpose continues to drive my work across business and ministry.

In addition to real estate, Lawal is active in venture capital, supporting start-ups and initiatives that align with long-term development goals. He often uses his platform to advocate for principled leadership, responsible entrepreneurship, and community upliftment.

As attention turns to the next generation of Lions, Lawal’s achievements reinforce the school’s enduring reputation as a breeding ground for visionary leaders across disciplines.