Dubois says victory over Usyk would put him among boxing greats

Daniel Dubois believes winning his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk would put him among boxing’s elite.

Dubois is bidding to become Britain’s first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis when he faces Usyk, who stopped him in 2023, in London on Saturday.

Last year saw Dubois inflict a decisive defeat on compatriot Anthony Joshua at Wembley and he returns to the capital venues this weekend as the IBF champion looks to add unbeaten Ukrainian Usyk’s multiple world titles to his collection.

“Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson and Rocky (Marciano) and all of those greats who have come and gone,” Dubois said when asked about his boxing idols. “This fight puts me up there with all of them and to be remembered through all kinds of history.

“It speaks for itself on Saturday and then I’ll put myself up there. I’ll bring chaos to the ring and win by any means necessary.”

The Londoner’s career has had several lows, as well as highs, with Dubois criticised for his 2020 defeat by Joe Joyce before he managed four straight wins prior to his round-nine loss to Usyk in Poland two years ago.

He has since been on an impressive run, stopping Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Joshua in the space of nine months between December 2023 and September 2024 to earn himself a rematch.

“I couldn’t have imagined and wouldn’t have known how it would happen but I would’ve loved to believe that I would get there you know?,” Dubois added on whether his younger self would have thought he had a shot at becoming undisputed champion.

“It’s been a long road with a lot of work, going to the gym with my dad, sparring, training, it’s been a long road and I’ve been training for this day for a long time.

“I believed in myself, Frank (Warren) has been there matching us right and the whole team has been moving forward and staying focused.”

Veteran promoter Warren said: “Last time they were fighting Daniel the boy, now they’re fighting Daniel the man and that’s the difference.

“On the strength of his record, he’s the best heavyweight of his generation (Usyk) but everyone is the best until they get beaten and I think his time is up.”