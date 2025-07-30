DSS releases three wrongfully detained men accused of IPOB/ESN membership

…Reviews 20 other cases

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services on Tuesday released three persons detained on the suspicion of belonging to the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), and involvement in the killing of seven Fulani cattle herders.

At the same time, the Service is reviewing more than 20 cases of persons believed to have been wrongfully detained, as part of the reforms being initiated by the new Director General of the secret police, Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi.

The disclosure was made Tuesday night by Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Mr. Deji Adeyanju via his verified social media handles.

Adeyanju confirmed that the trio of Augustine Udemba, Nelson Onyedikachi Udemba, and Ifesinachi Eze, who were arrested and wrongfully detained on the allegation of involvement in IPOB/ESN activities and killing of seven herders, were released on Tuesday and that they had since been reunited with their families.

The lawyer described the release as part of the ongoing reforms by the new DSS boss to reposition the the Service and make it rule of law- compliant, including reviewing the cases of those in custody, charging to court where required, and releasing those wrongfully detained.

He stated, “We are currently working on more than 20 cases with the service and thank the DG of the DSS for his commitment to ensuring the right thing is done,” adding, “we are aware that there are hundreds of Nigerians with similar issues, and we are further appealing to the DG for a speedy process in the ongoing reforms.”

While the lawyer did not state if compensation was or would be paid the released detainees, security sources hinted that, going by the DG’s habit of paying compensation to wrongfully detained persons, it was most likely the trio would be compensated.

Just last week, the DSS DG directed that a businessman who owns a quarry on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway and was arrested by the Service since 2022 on the suspicion of kidnapping, be released and paid N10 million as compensation. It was reported that he might get more from the DG.

Another outstanding case was that of the payment of N20 million compensation to a Jos-based businessman who was mistakenly shot in the leg by DSS operatives in 2016. Even after it was established by the DSS that the man was shot in error, and a court awarded the victim N10 million as damages, two DSS bosses refused to pay the victim. Instead, they appealed the judgement.

In May, the new DSS boss not only paid the businessman the N10 million awarded by the court, he added another N10 million and free lifetime medical services for the victim.

The DG has promised to speedily review the case of wrongfully detained persons in the DSS custody brought to his notice, saying he wouldn’t mind the source of the information so long as it yields results.