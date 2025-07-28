Drop your 2027 ambition, support Tinubu’s reelection – Idimogu tells Peter Obi

Peter Obi

A former Lagos lawmaker, Mr Jude Idimogu, has urged Mr Peter Obi to support President Bola Tinubu’s reelection bid in 2027.

Idimogu, Deputy Leader of Ndigbo in Lagos APC, made the call during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

He said it would be extremely difficult for Obi to defeat Tinubu on any political platform in the next presidential election.

Idimogu backed a recent call by the Deputy President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo urging Obi to drop his 2027 ambition and support Tinubu.

“I strongly agree with the appeal to Obi. He should support Tinubu as both leaders are from the South,” he said.

The ex-lawmaker added that Obi’s ambition would only divide Southern votes again and weaken the region’s chances in 2027.

He urged all prominent Southern politicians to rally behind Tinubu and work hard to ensure his victory in 2027.

“This is the South’s turn. Let’s not allow another Southern candidate to disrupt the zoning and help Northern interests,” he stressed.

Idimogu compared the situation to Buhari’s eight-year presidency, where northerners united behind their candidate in spite of public dissatisfaction.

“Tinubu deserves full support. He cannot undo Nigeria’s problems in two years. With unity, progress is possible,” he stated.

He said a united Southern backing for Tinubu would guarantee a fair outcome and preserve the region’s hold on power.

While acknowledging Obi’s right to run, Idimogu urged Igbo leaders to prioritise regional interest and back Tinubu’s second term.

He appealed to Northern politicians to also support Tinubu to complete a Southern presidency for equity and national stability.

According to him, constructive criticism and alternative solutions from the opposition are welcome, but unity must take precedence.

“Neither PDP nor ADC has a candidate strong enough to unseat Tinubu,” Idimogu maintained.

NAN reports that Obi, who finished third in 2023, is now aligned with the ADC, a coalition opposing Tinubu’s 2027 re-election.