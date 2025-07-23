Driver dies as 13 varsity students involved in auto crash in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Thirteen Students of Kwara state indigenes, who are students of Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto in Sokoto state, were on Saturday involved in an auto crash during which the driver died instantly, while the students sustained severe injuries.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the students who took off from Ilorin were involved in an auto crash along the Yauri-Sokoto Expressway in Kebbi State.

While eight of the students had varying degrees of bone fractures, which are considered an emergency, including surgeries, five of them are to undergo other levels of medical treatment, all at the UDUS Teaching Hospital in Sokoto.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the immediate release of funds for medical emergencies to treat the victims.

The Governor also sent a get-well-soon message to the students through the Special Assistant on Students Affairs Hon. Wasiu Onidugbe, praying to God to grant the students safe recovery.

“The Governor has immediately released N5,250,000.00 to cover the cost of tests, scans, and other procedures and treatments already itemised by the hospital,” according to a statement by the SA Students Affairs.