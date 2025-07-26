Dr. Chigozie Wisdom to host 6th edition of “60 Days Sacrifice of Praise” over Nigeria

By Ayo Onikoyi

Amidst the country’s economic challenges and social pressures, renowned gospel artiste and minister, Dr. Chigozie Wisdom, has announced the 6th edition of the 60 Days Sacrifice of Praise Over Nigeria.

In a statement personally signed by him, Dr. Wisdom revealed that this year’s prophetic programme will begin on August 3rd and run through October 1st, 2025. The opening ceremony will take place at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Lagos, on Sunday, August 3rd at 4:00 PM.

With the theme “The Siege Is Over: A Nation Gathers in Praise for 60 Days of Hope and Healing,” the event is positioned as a spiritual response to Nigeria’s urgent need for divine intervention and national transformation.

“This is not just an event—it is an altar, a divine assignment,” Dr. Wisdom said. “At the core of this convocation is the belief that praise is a weapon—one capable of breaking strongholds and shifting atmospheres.”

From the busy streets of Lagos to remote communities in the North, believers are expected to join both physically and virtually to lift up a unified voice of worship. This year’s edition promises a vibrant mix of daily online praise sessions and live worship gatherings, with prayers focused on critical sectors such as governance, education, youth, the economy, and healthcare.

Thousands are expected to attend in person, while many more will connect through online platforms including Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram (@chigozie_wisdom).

Beyond praise and worship, the programme will also feature charity initiatives such as Project 1000 (a feeding outreach), medical missions, and family empowerment projects, extending the impact of the spiritual exercise into tangible acts of love and community support.