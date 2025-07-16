Don’t rely on govt patronage alone, Otti tells Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Abia Gov Alex Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has tasked the leadership of the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, not to rely on government patronage alone, but should reach out to all people to make contributions to enable them own the organisation.

Otti, who stated this in his office when he received the state executive committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Abia State chapter, urged the leadership of the organisation to embark on programmes and projects that will inspire collective ownership, involvement and contribution of the Igbo in helping them realise their vision.

Stressing that the reliance on government’s sole patronage is not sustainable, the Governor explained that reaching out to other people would give everyone a sense of belonging which would enhance the survival of the organisation.

‎He said, “I would encourage you to reach out to all our people, to make contributions. So that they can also legitimately own the organisation.

‎”Let them feel a sense of ownership. If people buy into the projects that you are executing, if they feel a sense of belonging, then they will contribute. The survival of the organisation should not be based on government patronage alone, because it is not sustainable.

‎”An example is what happened here last week, where we did a fundraising for the security trust fund. And at the last count, which was last weekend. I think the total support that we have received from people has gone up to 4.1 billion.”

‎He promised to look into the payment of the rent and other requests of the organisation and support Ohanaeze Ndigbo within the context of competing needs for the State.

The Governor further tasked the leadership of the organisation with the restoration of lost moral values which the Igbos were known for.

He noted that the responsibility of bringing back the lost values of honesty, hard work, resilience, dignity, respect for the elders and tradition rests on all Igbo leaders.

‎”The responsibility of all of us is to bring us back to those good old days. We must ensure that our society returns to what we were brought up with.

‎”Where people were, even in their poverty, they remained dignified. They were proud. There were things you couldn’t associate our people with. We are not thieves. And that’s what I tell people.

‎”Why we are focusing on creating an enabling environment is that our people are not people who are used to begging or handouts. Our people are very hard-working people. So, once you create the enabling environment for their businesses to thrive, they don’t need you to survive.

‎”So, the new culture where people don’t speak their language, where people don’t know their culture, where people don’t care, is part of the reason why you have a very high level of crime and insecurity.”

Earlier, the Chairman, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Abia State Chapter, Dr. Chukwuemeka Okwuonu, while noting that the organisation has articulated some programmes towards promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo, lauded the Governor for making the Igbo language a compulsory subject in the primary and secondary school system in the State.

‎Okwuonu disclosed that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state is partnering various Igbo stakeholders to champion the Igbo project, stressing that one of their mandates is to ensure that the younger and upcoming generations imbibe the culture of hard work, sincerity as well as dignity in labour.

‎He also stated that their mission is to establish structures of Ohaneze Ndigbo in every Local Government of the State before the end of the year and encouraged the speaking of Igbo language among Igbo children and families.

He also informed the Governor of their challenges and appealed for the payment of their office rent.

‎”We want to ensure that our people are truthful at all times, hardworking, sincere and able to do what is right at all times.”

‎They expressed their gratitude to the Governor for his support for the Ohanaze Ndigbo, especially during the last election that produced the current national leadership of the organisation.