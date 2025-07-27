Don’t let Kwankwaso deceive you, NNPP tells Northern Nigeria

Rabiu Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has advised Northern youths to ignore Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso’s allegations that the Federal Government is marginalising the region, describing it as falsehood.

The party has also chastised Kwankwaso, its 2023 presidential candidate, for deliberately making statements to heat up the polity.

This is contained in a statement by its National Secretary, Dr Olaposi Ogini on Sunday in Lagos.

The party said that Kwankwaso’s claim that the Federal government marginalised the North was far fetched and a calculated attempt to unnecessarily create crisis.

Recall that Kwankwaso had earlier said that the President Tinubu led administration was not fair to the North in terms of road projects.

The party stated that such remarks from an elder statesman is highly condemnable.

“The NNPP views the recent unprovoked outburst by Kwankwaso, alleging marginalisation of the North under the administration of Tinubu with great concern.

“With the challenges bedeviling the country, it is very sad to see a former senator, an ex-minister and ex governor making such unfounded allegation, knowing that it may trigger unrest in an already disturbing situation.

“We sincerely think that the allegations should not be treated with kid gloves but that Kwankwaso should be made to validate his claims.

“It was this sort of careless statements culminating in anti party activities that led to Kwankwaso’s expulsion from the NNPP.

“Since his acceptance into our fold in 2023, Kwankwaso had caused the party unnecessary litigations, making unfounded statements on our behalf, even when no longer our member.

It noted that in the build up to the 2027 general elections, many politicians like Kwankwaso would continue to spin falsehood.

“At this stage in our polity, Nigerian politicians must learn to substantiate claims they make. There is nothing wrong in making statements but when they are malicious and false, it gives room for worry.”

The party noted that Kwankwaso has continued to create chaos through uncalculated statements which led to his expulsion from the NNPP.

“Though we are not surprised by yet another unfounded utterance by Kwankwaso, we believe it should not be allowed to continue.

“A man who claims to be an elder statesman must have wisdom and should always be sincere and honest.

“The records available to us show that the Federal government has even executed more road projects in the North than in the South.

“The projects and the facts are there for all Nigerians to see, so when a former senator (Kwankwaso) makes such far fetched allegation, one begins to wonder what he intends to achieve.”

The NNPP urged the Northern youths to check the records for themselves and to also query the achievements of Kwankwaso throughout his years in power, from senate to minister and a governor.

“The North must not be deceived by Kwankwaso’s antics and should investigate the allegations from public records of works done by the present administration.

The Presidency has long described Kwankwaso’s claim as unfounded.

Similarly, the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi in a statement on Saturday, said that the North has the highest number of ongoing projects in Nigeria. (NAN)