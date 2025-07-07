Don’t let bureaucracy kill Enugu Air – Keyamo urges Govt, airlines management

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, on Monday, inaugurated the Enugu airline known as Enugu Air with a call on its effective management and sustainability.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the three airlines were acquired by the Enugu State Government, financed by Fidelity Bank PLC and being operated by XEJet, a privately-owned Nigeria airline.

The aircrafts also began operation with one of the aircrafts flown in with passengers from Lagos to Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Inaugurating the airline, Keyamo said the initiative was one of the five-points agenda President Bola Tinubu administration established when they came into office.

According to him, one of the agenda is to ensure the growth and sustenance of the local operators; also, encourage the operators to establish local airlines, as well as support their growth, sustenance and development.

“This is one of our dreams that came true here today in Enugu State, powered by the incredible governor.

“He was one of the first governors that visited me the moment I was made Minister of Aviation to push for Enugu airline.

“Through his persistence, we approved his partnership with XE Jet which already had Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC),” Keyamo said.

Advising the managers of the airline, Keyamo said, “Do not let the airline go the way of the Nigerian airways.

“I beg you to run it professionally and do not let bureaucracy to kill Enugu Air.”

Speaking, Gov Mbah disclosed that among the key objectives his administration outlined on assumption of office, was a pledge to make Enugu the premier destination for investment, living and tourism in Nigeria.

“So, what we are witnessing today is a clear pathway to that goal of what can happen when the right enablers for enterprise are put in place.

“With the airline, we are opening doors to a sector that once felt out of reach; Enugu Air has given more wings to our dreams and today we take that first flight together,” he said.

He commended Tinubu, Keyamo, the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Chris Najomo, XE Jet operators, the Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank PLC, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, and others for their support.

The governor said that the airline was an economic enabler, a job creator, and strategic platform for Enugu’s emergence as a regional hub for the Southeast and beyond.

“We are starting off with three aircraft with efficient, elegant birds made for our terrain.

“Our routes begin with powerful gold engines from Enugu to Abuja, Lagos and from there, we will stretch our wings to Port Harcourt, Owerri, Benin Kano and across various other cities and beyond,” he explained.

In his remark, the Fidelity Bank boss, said: “The bank is proud to finance tomorrow’s opportunities today.

“Our support for Enugu Air reflects our long-standing belief in aviation as a driver of economic growth, regional connectivity, and national transformation.

“As the lead financier of this visionary project, we stand firmly behind its potential to unlock new corridors of opportunity—boosting tourism, accelerating commerce, and creating thousands of jobs across the Southeast.”

The Chief Executive Officer, XE Jet, and Enugu Air, Mr Emmanuel Iza, explained that the inauguration was made possible through a strategic technical partnership with XEJet, which would span 24 months.

According to him, during this time, Enugu Air will operate under XEJet’s guidance while working to secure all regulatory licenses required to obtain its own Air AOC.

“Our mission with Enugu Air goes beyond air travel. It is about building a brand that reflects the spirit of its people, resilient, proud, capable and ready to soar,” Iza said.

Earlier, the Enugu State Commissioner for Transport, Dr Obi Ozor, while lauding Mbah for transforming Enugu transport sector, said the airline would redefine connectivity and reposition Enugu as a global gateway.