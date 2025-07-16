Donation of computers: LASU VC lauds Alima Atta Foundation

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has commended the Alima Atta Foundation for its longstanding support to the institution.



The Foundation recently donated 20 new desktop computers to the Department of Public Relations and Advertising’s Creative and Production Studio in the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies.



A statement by Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Professor Jide Jimoh, quoted Professor Olatunji-Bello as stating that the generous donation of state-of-the-art equipment would enhance the teaching and learning environment and empower the department to better expose and prepare students to acquire essential industry-relevant skills.



According to the Vice-Chancellor, the Alima Atta Foundation’s “generous donation will no doubt enhance students’ learning experience and equip them with the necessary skills to excel in their chosen fields.”



She also commended the Foundation’s continued philanthropic support for the university, which includes internship placements for students, and donations of books, desks, computers, and office supplies.



Alima Atta, a graduate of French and Sociology from the University of London, was a highly skilled expert in public relations and marketing communication. She founded SESEMA PR, a public relations firm affiliated with Edelman, a globally recognized PR company. Her firm trained many students in public relations and marketing communications, and LASU students benefited significantly from her knowledge and expertise.



The partnership between LASU and Alima Atta began in 2009, when the then School of Communication recognized her PR agency’s valuable contributions to the training, growth, and development of public relations and marketing communications practice in Nigeria.



The renowned PR and marketing communications expert passed away on June 6, 2015, after a courageous battle with cancer. To honour her memory and legacy, a non-governmental organization, the Alima Atta Foundation, was established and has supported the department ever since.



The Foundation also sponsors an annual award for the best graduating female students in Public Relations and Advertising in the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies at LASU.