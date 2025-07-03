Diogo Jota was travelling by car after doctors advised him not to fly

(FILES) Liverpool’s Portuguese striker #20 Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring a goal during the English League Cup third round football match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on September 25, 2024. Liverpool striker Diogo Jota died along with his brother early July 3, 2025 in a road accident in northwest Spain, the Spanish Civil Guard said. The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on a highway in the province of Zamora. The vehicle “left the road” before bursting into flames, the Civil Guard said, adding that the two passengers, Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Felipe, also a professional footballer, were deceased. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota was travelling by car after being medically advised not to fly when he tragically lost his life in a fatal road accident alongside his younger brother, André Silva, in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The 28-year-old Portugal international had undergone lung surgery and was told by doctors to avoid air travel. Instead, he and his brother opted to make their way to the UK by road and sea.

They were headed to the port city of Santander in northern Spain, from where they planned to board a ferry to Portsmouth and continue their journey to Liverpool.

Tragically, their journey ended near the town of Zamora, where the Lamborghini they were travelling in suffered a tyre blowout while overtaking another vehicle. The car veered off the road and burst into flames. Both Diogo Jota and his brother died at the scene.

The fire damage was so extensive that authorities were unable to immediately identify the bodies. Jota’s wife, Rute Cardoso, had to carry out the heartbreaking task of identifying both men.

CNN Portugal journalist Rui Laura explained, “The surgery he had had was lung surgery and he had been advised against flying following this. He was on his way to the northern Spanish port city of Santander to cross the ferry and reach the UK that way and carry on with the car once he reached Britain. He was on his way to Liverpool with his brother.”

Jota had been in Portugal following the national team’s UEFA Nations League final victory over Spain on June 8, where he featured as a substitute.

While in his homeland, he married Rute, his long-time partner and mother of their three children, in a ceremony in Porto just 11 days before his death.

The crash occurred just days before Jota was due to report back to Liverpool for pre-season training. The club’s preparations include a match against Preston North End on July 13, followed by friendlies against AC Milan, Yokohama FM and Athletic Club, and the Community Shield fixture against Crystal Palace on August 10.

Liverpool released a statement confirming the heartbreaking news, “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre. Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in 2020 in a £45 million move. Over five seasons at Anfield, he made 182 appearances and scored 65 goals, helping Liverpool secure the Premier League title in 2025, and the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022. He previously played for Atlético Madrid, Porto, and Paços de Ferreira, and earned 49 international caps, scoring 14 goals for Portugal.

His brother André Silva, who also died in the crash, was a professional footballer with Liga Portugal 2 club Penafiel.

Fans have begun laying tributes at Anfield, with some calling for Liverpool to retire Jota’s number 20 shirt in his honour.

