Diogo Jota funeral details confirmed as Liverpool star, brother to be laid to rest

The funerals of Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota and his younger brother, André Filipe Teixeira da Silva, will be held at 10am on Saturday in Gondomar, a town just outside the northern Portuguese city of Porto.

Local priest Father Jose Manuel Macedo initially announced that the services would take place at 4pm on Friday, but later confirmed the time had been pushed back to Saturday morning.

The delay is understood to be due to minor paperwork issues that Jota and Silva’s family—still in Spain as of Thursday evening—needed to resolve before the bodies could be repatriated.

According to Father Macedo, a wake will be held at São Cosme Chapel, followed by a funeral mass at the nearby Igreja Matriz de Gondomar, the town’s main Catholic church.

Gondomar holds deep personal significance for Diogo Jota, who began his football career at a local club there. It is also believed to be where he met his wife. It remains unclear whether the family will request a private ceremony or allow the public to attend the services.

The tragic deaths of the brothers, which occurred near Zamora in northwestern Spain, sparked an outpouring of tributes from across the football world on Thursday.

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, and current manager Arne Slot were among those to pay tribute.

Liverpool players also shared emotional messages in memory of their fallen teammate.

Alexis Mac Allister posted on Instagram, “I can’t believe it. I will always remember your smiles, your anger, your intelligence, your companionship and everything that made you a person. It hurts a lot, we will miss you. Rest in peace dear Diogo.”

Dominik Szoboszlai added, “Words cannot describe how heartbroken and devastated we are… Your smile, your love for the game will never be forgotten. We will miss you so much, but you will stay with us forever, on and off the pitch. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family. Rest in peace, brother.”

As the football world mourns the sudden loss, Saturday’s funeral will provide a moment of final farewell for the beloved Portuguese forward and his brother.

