Dignitaries gather in Lagos for 3rd Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture

The 3rd Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture, organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), is currently ongoing at the Edmark D’Podium International Event Center, Ikeja, Lagos, drawing an impressive gathering of dignitaries, media veterans, and public figures to honour the legacy of the late elder statesman and former Lagos governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

The event is being chaired by Prof. Lai Olurode, respected academic and public intellectual.

Among the dignitaries present are Chief Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity; Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State; and Alhaja Abimbola Jakande, wife of the late icon.

Also in attendance is Dr. Aminu Hassan Gimbawa, Chief of Staff to the Governor of Bauchi State, representing Governor Bala Mohammed, who is billed to deliver the keynote lecture.

Prominent media leaders at the event include Mr. Joseph Adeyeye, Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Punch Newspapers; Mrs. Funke Egbemode, former Osun State Commissioner for Information; Alhaji Najeem Jimoh, veteran journalist; and Mr. Usman Shehu Usman, Bauchi State Commissioner for Information.

Themed “Journalism and the Challenges of Nation-Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society”, this year’s lecture focuses on the critical role of the media in strengthening national cohesion and accountability.

The memorial lecture series, now in its third year, celebrates Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s towering contributions to journalism, public service, and good governance, serving as a platform to inspire present and future leaders.