Digital Professional Fair to empower, elevate 10,000 youths

By Babajide Komolafe

The maiden edition of the Digital Professional Fair will empower and elevate 10,000 youths in the digital space.

The Fair which is scheduled to hold from August 6th to 8th in Lagos represents the flagship gathering for emerging talent, freelancers, and established professionals in the digital space.

Speaking at the pre-event press briefing, Convener, Digital Professional Fair, DPF, Tutu Adetunmbi, said: “This is more than a conference—it’s a movement. We’re building a bridge between potential and opportunity, from Lagos to the world. The digital economy is not the future, it is the now. And Africa’s talent must be equipped, celebrated, and given the platforms to shine.

“We have 3,000 sign-ups as we’re talking now. Our estimate is 1,500 attendees every single day, and we’re hoping, both physical and virtual, we will serve 10,000 attendees at this event.”

Speaking further, Adetunmibi, said: “The opening day of the Fair, tagged “The Digital Career Kickstart”, is tailored for emerging digital talent between the ages of 18 and 24. With a focus on students, entry-level professionals, and aspiring digital creatives, this track addresses the urgent need for career guidance, foundational digital skills, industry certifications, and access to internship and job opportunities.

“The second day is dedicated to freelancers and early-stage entrepreneurs aged 25 to 30. This segment serves freelancers, solopreneurs, and small business owners navigating the complexities of the digital economy.

“The grand finale on day three is dedicated to Scaling & Global Expansion, and it caters to established digital professionals and business owners aged 30 to 40 and above.”