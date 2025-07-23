Digital Fair to empower next generation of Africa’s digital workforce

By Juliet Umeh

To empower and elevate Africa’s digital workforce, The Digital Professional Fair is set to debut in Lagos.

The three-day event which will be held in August 11 to 13 August, will gather emerging talents, freelancers, and established professionals in the digital space.

The convener, who is a technology advocate, Tutu Adetunmbi, said: “This inaugural event is a timely response to the growing need for connection, upskilling, and visibility within Africa’s evolving digital economy.

She said: “The Fair is strategically structured to cater to distinct audiences at different stages of their digital journeys, ushering in a new era of professional empowerment, knowledge sharing, and economic inclusion.

“The opening day will spotlight The Digital Career Kickstart, tailored for emerging digital talent between the ages of 18 and 24. With a focus on students, entry-level professionals, and aspiring digital creatives, this track addresses the urgent need for career guidance, foundational digital skills, industry certifications, and access to internship and job opportunities.

“Through structured learning sessions, practical training, and direct recruitment pathways, participants will be positioned to confidently step into the digital workforce.

“On the second day, the attention shifts to The Freelancer & Founder Blueprint, curated for freelancers and early-stage entrepreneurs aged 25 to 30. This segment serves freelancers, solopreneurs, and small business owners navigating the complexities of the digital economy.

“From business structuring to pricing strategies and client acquisition, attendees will gain access to high-value insights, global market entry opportunities, and interactive workshops designed to boost their growth and sustainability.

The grand finale on day three is dedicated to Scaling & Global Expansion, catering to established digital professionals and business owners aged 30 to 40 and above. This high-impact track is tailored to those already operating at scale and seeking operational efficiency, leadership development, and international growth strategies. Participants will experience executive-level masterclasses, investor networking, and cross-border partnership opportunities to help them scale beyond local markets.

Adetunmbi shared the vision behind it, saying: “This is more than a conference, it’s a movement.

We’re building a bridge between potential and opportunity, from Lagos to the world. The digital economy is not the future, it is the now. And Africa’s talent must be equipped, celebrated, and given the platforms to shine.”

The Digital Professional Fair promises an immersive experience, where ambition meets opportunity, and where professionals, creators, and entrepreneurs alike can connect, grow, and thrive.