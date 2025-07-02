‘Diddy trial is most expensive prostitution trial in American history’

Diddy

The bombshell federal trial against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs concluded Wednesday with a split verdict, prompting one legal expert to brand it “the most expensive prostitution trial in American history.”

Diddy was acquitted of the most serious charges — sex trafficking and racketeering — but was convicted on two lesser counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution.

“Like I’ve said all along, this case will come down to racketeering,” said defense attorney and former prosecutor Neama Rahmani as the jury continued deliberations earlier in the day. “If the government doesn’t get a RICO conviction, this will be a huge loss and the most expensive prostitution trial in American history.”

Rahmani had long suggested that without a racketeering conviction, the prosecution’s case would rest on just two prostitution-related charges.

The trial lasted two months and included explicit testimony and evidence surrounding what prosecutors described as Combs’ orchestration of so-called “freak-offs” — group sex parties allegedly involving escorts and male prostitutes.

The defense, however, presented numerous text messages suggesting the accusers willingly participated in these events.

“Consent is a defense,” Rahmani explained, noting why the sex trafficking charge would be difficult to prove.

Shortly after the verdict was announced, Rahmani called it a major defeat for prosecutors: “What a tremendous loss for the prosecution. And a huge win for the defense.”

The jury’s decision came after three days of deliberations. Diddy, who once dominated the charts as the founder of Bad Boy Records, now faces up to 10 years in prison for each of the two counts related to prostitution.

He avoided a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years that would have followed a trafficking conviction, and potentially life in prison under racketeering conspiracy.

The judge is expected to decide later Wednesday whether Combs will remain free until sentencing.

