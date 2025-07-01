DHQ confirms killing of terrorists’ kingpin, Yellow Danbokkolo

Troops of Operation Fasan Yamma have eliminated a notorious terrorist, known as Yellow Danbokkolo, in a weeklong encounter in the Northwest.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, confirmed the killing in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Kangye said the operation was conducted in conjunction with hybrid forces supported by air components and other security agencies, following credible intelligence on the movement of fleeing bandits and terrorists.

“During the encounter, a notorious terrorist kingpin, known as Yellow Danbokkolo, who for years has devastated residents of Eastern Sokoto, suffered serious gunshot wounds.

“He subsequently died on Monday from the injuries sustained during the fierce battle with our troops.

“It is believed that Yellow Danbokkolo was much more dreaded than Bello Turji, as he masterminded the December 2021 arson on travellers in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara, during which all the passengers were burnt to death,” he said.

Kangye said the neutralised kingpin lived on endless bouts of pentazocine so as to sustain his cruelty and heinous activities.

He said the troops, with the renewed resolve, were on the hunt for Bello Turji, who had been in hiding.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is committed to restoring normalcy in all parts of the country and, therefore, calls for the cooperation of all Nigerians in this drive,” he added. (NAN)