Detention: Court delivers judgement in favour of Borno Opposition Leader, Hon. Magira

….. Orders Borno Police Command to tender letter of apology, pays N2.5 million as compensation

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday 25th July, 2025 has delivered a judgement between the Nigeria Police and Hon. Attom Magira who was alleged to have been illegally detained for about nine (9) days.

“Recall that Attom Magira, a renowned Borno Opposition Leader was arrested on 21st December 2024 by the Nigeria Police in Borno State and hitherto detained at Crack facility Maiduguri, because, his supporters erected a Billboard with an Inscription “ SAY YES TO MERGER”.

Although, the police immediately went ahead and allegedly removed the billboard before detained him without lawful justification.

A copy of the judgement which was made available to our Correspondent in Maiduguri on Saturday reads: ” The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday 25th July, 2025 before Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu in a suit No FHC/ABJ/CS/43/2025 Between Hon Attom Magira Vs Nigeria Police force & 3 Others has delivered a Judgement against the Nigeria Police force, particulary the Commissioner of police, Borno State Command and Officer -In- Charge (OC) Crack team of Maiduguri over illegal detention of Hon. Alh Attom Magira and make the following orders and declarations.

“A. Court has declared that the arrest, torture and detention of the Hon. Alhaji Attom Magira from the 21st of December, 2024 to the 30th of December, 2024 without any legal justification whatsoever and without being charged and or brought before any Court of competent jurisdiction within 24 hours to 48 hours constitutes a violation of the Magira’s fundamental rights to dignity of human person, personal liberty and freedom of movement guaranteed under Sections 34(1)(a), 35(1) and 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“B. AN ORDER OF PERPETUAL INJUNCTION restraining the Police , its authorized agents by whatever name so called, and any other security outfit in Nigeria from further disturbing or interfering with the rights of Hon Alhaji Attom Magira’s dignity of human person, liberty and freedom of movement through further arrest, torture, detention in any other way or manner whatsoever in respect of this matter without recourse to a competent Court of law.

“C. A WRITTEN PUBLIC APOLOGY by the Police to Hon Alhaji Attom Magira to be published in two (2) national daily newspapers for the unwarranted infringement of his fundamental rights.

“D. AN ORDER FOR THE PAYMENT OF THE SUM OF N2,000,000.00 ( Two Million Naira) as General, Exemplary and Compensatory Damages for the infringement of Hon Attom Magira’s fundamental rights to dignity of human person, personal liberty and freedom of movement and for the unlawful disparaging of the Applicant’s name, record and image in defiance of Hon Attom Magira’s fundamental right to dignity of human person.

“E. An ORDER to award the sum of N500,000,00 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira only) against the Police as cost of the action we filed”.