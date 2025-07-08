Deportation: Senate seeks redress for Nigerian businessman Igwe Nwaokpara

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

…Urges Foreign Affairs Ministry to Intensify Diplomatic Efforts with Kenya

…Summons Immigration CG Over Non-Compliance with Court Judgment

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has called on the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, to intensify diplomatic engagement with the Kenyan government following a petition by a Nigerian businessman, Igwe Nwaokpara, who was allegedly deported from Kenya despite having over $2.6 million worth of investments in the country.

In addition, the Senate has summoned the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to explain the Service’s alleged role in instigating Nwaokpara’s deportation and its failure to comply with a court judgment awarding the businessman ₦6 million in damages for unlawful detention and seizure of his passport.

The resolutions followed a session of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, chaired by Senator Neda Imasuen (APC, Edo South), during which Nwaokpara’s petition was formally reviewed.

Senator Imasuen and other committee members expressed deep concern over what they described as the unjust harassment and violation of a Nigerian citizen’s rights, both at home and abroad.

In his testimony, Nwaokpara recounted his ordeal, stating that he was deported twice from Kenya at the request of Nigerian authorities and was subsequently detained in Nigeria for two weeks, with his passport seized by immigration officials despite their acknowledgment that he had committed no crime.

“In 2014, I traveled to Kenya, followed due process, obtained an alien card, and established an agricultural business, including a four-hectare farm and an agro-supermarket,” Nwaokpara said.

“In 2027, I returned briefly to Nigeria to manage some financial matters. After three weeks, while attempting to return to Kenya through the Lagos International Airport, I was stopped by Kenyan immigration and informed there was an order from Nigeria preventing me from entering the country. I was detained for three days and sent back to Nigeria.”

He further told the Committee that after being detained and his passport seized, he sought legal redress and won a court judgment directing the NIS to pay him ₦6 million in damages and return his passport — an order that has yet to be obeyed.

In her response, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, acknowledged the seriousness of the matter and assured the Committee of the Ministry’s commitment to resolving the issue diplomatically.

“The plight of Mr. Nwaokpara is indeed unfortunate,” Ojukwu said. “We have already instructed the Nigerian Mission in Kenya to provide detailed information regarding the incident. However, as of today, we have not received an official report from the mission.”

She noted that the Ministry only received formal notice of the Senate’s investigative hearing on July 2, but affirmed that efforts are underway to establish clear facts and engage the relevant Kenyan authorities.

The Senate Committee also emphasized that all agencies involved in the case must be held accountable and called for a swift resolution to what it described as a clear case of abuse of power and violation of fundamental rights.